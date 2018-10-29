The advance booking of tickets for Vijay's Sarkar has started with a bang. Yes, it has commenced in the UAE and the fans of the actor in India have to wait some more time as it is yet to begin.

Q Tickets has started the online booking for Sarkar in Qatar and a few other countries. Roxy Cinemas has started selling tickets for five shows between 10.30 am and 11.30 pm. The window is open for the first three days – November 6-8.

As the advance booking has just commenced, the online booking is yet to gain the momentum. It is expected to start across the UAE in the next 24 hours,

Vijay has a sizeable fan following in the Middle East and the movie is expected to get a good opening. Reports are emerging that the pre-booking has started in France.

However, the advance booking is yet to begin in India. Sarkar is hit by plagiarism row and the issue has now landed in the court, which is likely to announce its verdict on Tuesday, 30 October. Sources say that the pre-booking would commence once the court order is out.

Sarkar will release in over 1200 screens in 80 screens on 6 November to coincide with Deepavali celebration. In Tamil Nadu alone, it will see the light of the day in 550+ screens.

Meanwhile, an exhibitor in Kerala has announced that the theatre will screen Sarkar for 24 hours on the release day. Starting from 5 am on 6 November, the shows have been planned till 2.45 am next day at Karthiga cinema hall in Thrissur district.

However, there is no clarity on whether the local authorities have approved its request.

AR Murugadoss' film, which has Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the female leads, is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.