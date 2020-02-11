After seeing a tug of war between Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN) and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (AVPL), Telugu Film Producers' Guild (TFPG) has now decided to announce the box office collection of every Telugu film to counter the fake numbers.

The clash between superstars' movies often ends up creating a rift between their fans. The wars of the word have resulted in incurring losses to the filmmakers. In recent years, the producers are inflating the figures to save the collection of their movies from being affected by the negative word of mouth.

This Sankranthi witnessed a clash between big-ticket Telugu movies like Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun. Both the movies fared well at the box office and emerged as profitable ventures for their producers and distributors. But a lot has been said and written about the makers announcing the fake numbers.

In a bid to put an end to the fake collections, the Telugu Film Producers' Guild has said that it will make the official announcements on the box-office collections in the coming days.

It will thoroughly cross-check the figures before the official announcement. The process will start with World Famous Lover, which is set for release on February 14.

Kanuri Damodara Prasad, a member of Telugu Film Producers' Guild revealed the news about its decision. "We met recently and decided that we alone would release the gross official collection details of films," Deccan Chronicle quoted Damodara as saying.

Damodara Prasad added, "Even though collections of some films may be announced in the coming days, these figures will not be authentic. The figure that comes from the Guild is the official collection. I can't say that it will be implemented immediately, starting with films releasing this Friday. It will take some time."

Now, the people in the film are hoping that Telugu Film Producers' Guild's decision would end the war of words. It would also save themselves from suffering losses at the box office.