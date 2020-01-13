Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru is undeterred by Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which hit the screens a day after its release. It has made a decent collection at the box office on its second day.

Sarileru Neekevvaru was released in the cinema halls across the globe on January 11 receiving a superb response. Having made a fantastic collection, the movie became the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu. But on its second day, it clashed with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which was a notch bigger than it in terms of its hype and curiosity. Trade experts predicted that its collection might be affected by the latter.

When compared to its opening day business, Sarileru Neekevvaru witnessed over 50 percent drop in its collection on Sunday, January 12. But it is a usual fall for any movie, it will not have extra shows and high ticket prices like its opening day. However, the Mahesh Babu starrer ran to packed houses in several cinema halls on the second day. Overall, the movie registered decent occupancy everywhere.

As per early estimates, Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected around Rs 15 crore gross at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) box office on the second day. Its total stands at Rs 61 crore gross in AP/TS. On Sunday, the movie has added Rs 9.43 crore to its distributors' two-day share of Rs 42.20 crore.

Here are the prices of the area-wise theatrical rights and the first-day earnings of Sarileru Neekevvaru. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match the actual figures. All the figures are in rupees and crore.