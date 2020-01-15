Superstar Mahesh Babu's rampage continued with his latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru having a tremendous hold at the box office even on Tuesday. It has recovered 77.53 per cent of its distributors' investment in four days.

Released on January 11, Sarileru Neekevvaru got an Earth-shattering response at the box office. It became the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu. From its second day, the movie clashed with Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo, which took a toll on its business. Despite getting positive word of mouth, the film witnessed over 60 per cent drop in its collection on Sunday.

Many people in the film industry were keeping their fingers crossed on its collection at the box office on weekdays. Sarileru Neekevvaru surprised them by staying rock-steady at the ticket counters on Monday and Tuesday. When compared to Sunday, the movie showed some amount of drop but witnessed decent growth on Tuesday. Its collection is almost equal to its Sunday business.

Sarileru Neekevvaru's theatrical rights

As per estimates, Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected approximately Rs 85 crore gross at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) in four days. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 58.69 crore to its AP/TS distributors, who have shelled out Rs 75.70 crore in its theatrical rights for the Telugu states. The Anil Ravipudi-directed film has recovered 77.53 per cent of their investment in four days

Sarileru Neekevvaru has shown decent growth on Wednesday, as it is a Sankranti holiday. The Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is likely to recover 100 per cent of its distributors in the next couple of days.

Here are the prices of the area-wise theatrical rights and the first-day earnings of Sarileru Neekevvaru. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match the actual figures. All the figures are in rupees and crore.