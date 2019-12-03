Mind Block, the first song from superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN), has crossed 5 million views faster than OMG Daddy, the third track from stylish star Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (AVPL).

Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is set for worldwide release on January 12, is gearing up to clash with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. There is a lot of comparison between various aspects of both movies. The songs of the Allu Arjun starrer have received a massive response, which has worried Mahesh Babu's fans, who had been urging the makers of his film to release its soundtracks quite for some time now.

Yielding to their plea, the makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru released its first song named Mind Block on the YouTube channel of Lahari Music on December 2. This out-and-out mass number, which has Devi Sri Prasad's music, Sri Mani's lyrics, Blaaze and Ranina Reddy's voices, has received a good response on social media.

Released at 5.15 pm on December 2, the song Mind Block crossed 5 million real-time views at 7.15 am today. The soundtrack has achieved this feat in 14 hours of its release. Lahari Music tweeted early this morning, "Super Star's Super Mass #MindBlock Song Hits Fastest 5Million Real Time Views & Counting #MBsong #SarileruNeekevvaru."

OMG Daddy, the third song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, had taken around 48 hours to cross 5 million views on YouTube. Now, Mind Block has shattered this record in almost one-fourth of its time. In the next 5 hours, the soundtrack has grabbed another 2 million views on YouTube. Lahari Music tweeted at 1.00 pm today, "7 Million Views for #MindBlock song from #SarileruNeekevvaru movie ."

Released on November 22, OMG Daddy has got 8,349,590 views and 238,000 likes so far on YouTube so far. Considering its current response, Mind Block will surpass this mark in 24 hours of it release. But the question is whether it will be able to beat the records of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's first and second songs Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa, which have got 102 and 80 million views respectively.