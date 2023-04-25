It's sale time and people throng to malls and saree outlets where they get maximum discounts on their favourite clothing. Recently, a video on the internet went viral that shows two women fighting over a saree at a yearly sale in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

Watch: Two women broke into a fistfight pulling each other's hair in the store over a saree in B'lore

In the clip, the two women inside the saree shop were seen arguing while shopping at Malleshwaram's Mysore Silks in Bengaluru, the verbal spat escalated into a brawl as the women began striking each other and pulling each other's hair. The on-lookers however, didn't stop the fistfight. And in the nick of the time, the security guards attempted to break up the brawl by separating them, but the irate customers continued to slap each other. Eventually, people in the area tried to prevent these women from fighting, and at the end of the video, and at the end cop attempted to calm them down.

Mysore silk saree yearly sale @Malleshwaram .. two customers fighting over for a saree.??‍♀️RT pic.twitter.com/4io5fiYay0 — RVAIDYA2000 ?️ (@rvaidya2000) April 23, 2023

This is how netizens reacted

A user wrote, "Literally she manhandled that lady."

Another one stated, "And many say Bangalore is a very decent and well-behaved place. Let's not generalise any cities on the basis of few incidents."

The third one said, "Noida creeping onto Malleshwaram."

"It just goes to show how popular their sarees are. This video could be used as a commercial", mentioned another.

"Saree is not just a piece of clothing it's an emotion," quipped a user.