Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 36th birthday today, with his friends and family. Fondly known as VD, the actor has proved his mettle time and again with films like October, Badlapur to even ABCD. Known for his versatility, the Bollywood actor has impressed the audience with his performance in a variety of genres, from romantic comedies to thrillers. The power-packed actor is known for his charming personality, good looks, and dancing abilities.

Varun Dhawan's illustrious career

Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in 2012 with the film "Student of the Year" and instantly became a household name. Since then, he starred in numerous successful films such as "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania," "Badlapur," "ABCD 2," "Dilwale," "Judwaa 2," and "Sui Dhaaga," among others.

Varun is the son of the renowned film director David Dhawan. Today, on his birthday, fans and well-wishers from all over the world are sending him their warmest wishes.

Varun Dhawan is known for his charming personality, good looks, and dancing abilities. He has a massive following on social media and often shares glimpses of his personal life with his fans. He is also involved in various philanthropic activities and has supported causes such as child health and education.

The actor impressed his fans with his performance in Bhediya and now fans are waiting for its OTT release. On his birthday, when Jio Studios wished the actor, fans thronged social media to wish the actor and also requested the makers

A sneak peek of Varun Dhawan's 36th birthday celebrations

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from his birthday celebrations. In the pictures, we can see his wife, Natasha Dalal standing behind him as he gets ready to cut the chocolate cake on his birthday.

Sharing the pictures from his birthday bash, the actor wrote, "Bday with the best crew. Thank u for all your wishes. 36 begins."

Upcoming films

Varun Dhawan's fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects, which include "Bawaal," and "Citadel". In "Bawaal," he will be seen sharing the screen with actors like janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, a sequel to Varun's Bhediya was announced at an event in Jio Studios, Mumbai recently.