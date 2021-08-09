Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, 9 August. She lost to brain tumour at the age of 35.

She was diagnosed with brain tumour in 2012 after she fainted on the sets of her film. In the past 10 years, the actress had reportedly undergone 11 surgeries. Thus leaving her bankrupt. Her friends had started crowdfunding money to meet her medical expenses.

Saranya Sasi was hospitalized on 23 May. Her condition deteriorated after testing coronavirus positive. However, she breathed her last due to Covid-19 complications.

Saranya, who hailed from Pazhayangadi in Kannur district, was a promising actress whose career was cut short by brain tumour. She had worked in the films like Chotta Mumbai, Thalappavu and Bombay among many others. She was also seen on small-screen.

She had married Binu Xavier in 2014.

Meanwhile, her good friend Seema Nair, Manju Warrier and Harish Perady have mourned the death.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that she fought the battle with confidence and hailed her good gesture to contribute for the flood-relief despite facing financial crunch.