Touted to be the most literate state in India, Kerala is known for its impeccable healthcare infrastructure. However, recent developments in the state clearly indicate that the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan has failed in the Covid battle. Even after a month-long statewide lockdown, the Covid pandemic in Kerala is showing no signs of slowing down, and shockingly, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is above 10 on almost all days, much higher than the national average.

Kerala model failing miserably

In the last 24 hours, Kerala witnessed 9,954 fresh coronavirus cases and 58 Covid-related deaths. On the same day, India reported just 30,093 fresh Covid cases, the lowest figure in four months. On Monday, the TPR in Kerala was 11.08 percent, a clear indication that the pandemic is spreading like wildfire in the state.

The daily test positivity rate in India is just 1.68 percent, a figure that shows that the TPR in Kerala is almost 9 times higher than the national average. Shockingly, there are 205 local bodies in Kerala with a TPR above 15 percent.

Kerala government receives sharp criticisms from the Supreme Court

Due to Bakrid, the Kerala government had relaxed all restrictions on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. However, this move from the Kerala government has irked the honorable Supreme Court of India, and on Tuesday, the apex court lashed out at the state administration for allowing people to roam freely at a time when the region is battling the Covid pandemic.

"Pressurehood of any manner cannot infringe upon the most precious right of Right to Life for citizens of India, if any untoward incident takes place then any public can bring it to our notice and action will be taken accordingly," said Supreme Court.

Earlier, the Kerala government had informed the court that Bakrid relaxations were given to help the traders in the state. The government, in an affidavit, made it clear that the administration is facing immense pressure from traders and opposition parties to lift coronavirus restrictions.