It was on April 08, 2021, that Chathur Mukham starring Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne in the lead roles hit the theaters all across Kerala. Upon release, the film, touted to be the first techno-horror flick in Malayalam received positive responses from audiences and critics alike. However, the makers of the movie have now decided to withdraw the film temporarily from theaters due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Manju Warrier confirms the news

Manju Warrier confirmed this news on her Facebook page, and she made it clear that the decision was made considering the health of people.

"We are temporarily withdrawing our film Chathur Mukham from theatres in Kerala considering the current situation all around and everyone's health. We will definitely be back in theatres for you when it is safer, hopefully very soon," wrote Manju Warrier on her Facebook page.

Covid scare made makers withdraw film from theaters

"Chathur Mukham has been receiving positive reviews from all corners, and the film is being screened with complete occupancy. However, the recent developments in the state are alarming, as the coronavirus pandemic is spreading like a wildfire. As a result, with terrible disappointment, we have taken the decision to temporarily withdraw the film from theaters. Once the situation comes back to normalcy, we will return with Chathur Mukham," added Manju Warrier, as translated from Malayalam.

Chathur Mukham is directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. The film portrays the story of Thejaswini (Manju Warrier), an unmarried woman who is very active on social media platforms. However, things take an unexpected turn in her life when the smartphone she loves starts creating chaos. Apart from Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne, the film also stars Shyamaprasad and Alencier Lay Lopez in other prominent roles.