Six months after the engagement, Saranya and Ponvannan's daughter Priyadarshini tied the knot in Manappakkam on Monday, 5 July. The couple took the wedding vows as per the Hindu customs in the presence of their family, friends and relatives.

The bride wore red color silk saree and the groom sported a silk veshti with a shirt for the wedding. In the evening, the couple had their wedding reception for which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, his son actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin, who won his first election from Chepauk constituency in the recent assembly election, MP Kanimozhi, and many others graced the wedding.

The Chief Minister presented saplings as a gift to the newlywed couple. The pictures of the marriage and the wedding reception have now gone viral. Check out Priyadarshini Ponvannan's marriage below:

The couple had their engagement in January. Like marriage, it was also restricted to the limited event due to Covid-19 crisis.

Celebrity couple Saranya and Ponvannan have two daughters, Priyadarshini and Chandini.

Saranya Ponvannan, daughter of late filmmaker Antony Basker Raj, is a multilingual actress who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies. She played the lead role in Mani Ratnam's Nayagan.

After working in a couple of movies, she bid goodbye to acting in 1995 following her marriage to Ponvannan. Eight years later, she returned to acting in supporting roles. Thereafter she has been regularly seen in supporting roles.

Whereas Ponvannan started working in supporting roles in Bharathiraaja's movies and made his directorial debut with Annai Vayal. Paruthiveeran, Silambattam and Ayan are some of her notable films.