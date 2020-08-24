Saranya Ponvannan's father and filmmaker Antony Basker Raj dies at 95

Yesteryear filmmaker Antony Basker Raj, father of actress Saranya Ponvannan, has passed away on Sunday, 24 August, at her residence in Chennai. He was aged 95 and suffering from age-related ailments.

The veteran filmmaker born to Bhagyanath Pillai and Rajamma in Madurai in 1925. He made his directorial debut with Malayalam flick Kaliyalla Kalyanam. He then entered Mollywood with Kaliyalla Kalyanam in 1968.

Between 1954 and 1986, he made over 60 movies, majorly in Malayalam. He directed Tamil films like Thulli Odum Pullimaan (1971) and Kai Niraya Kasu (1974).

Hello Darling, Light House, Chief Guest, Rahasyarathri, Ullasayathra, Tourist Bungalow, Ashtami Rohini and Aakrosham were some of his memorable movies.

The last rites of Saranya Ponvannan's father will be performed at 3 pm, as per the reports in the Tamil media.