Filmmaker Bharathiraja, who has been a staunch critic of Rajinikanth over his political entry, surprised cine-goers by meeting the superstar on Monday, August 12.

Bharathiraja paid a visit to Rajinikanth's Poes Garden house and requested him to be the chief guest at the felicitation ceremony of writer-producer Kalaignanam, who funded Bairavi, Rajini's first movie in the lead role. The event is scheduled to be held on 14th August.

Their meeting surprised many as Bharathiraja has come down heavily on Rajinikanth in the last two years over his possible political entry. From opposing the actor's political entry for his roots in Karnataka to calling him a BJP agent, he had criticised him on numerous occasions.

"You never once spoke on Sri Lankan Tamil issue, neutrino project, or even when the Cauvery issue was at its peak. Why have you spoken now? It makes clear that you are the messenger of Karnataka," the director had slammed the 67-year old in a press release after Rajini had criticised Seeman's political party Naam Tamilar Katchi for attacking a cop on duty.

The incident occurred when various Tamil groups and political parties protested against hosting IPL matches in Chennai amid the tense situation in Tamil Nadu over Cauvery river-sharing.

The 75-year-old had also advised Rajinikanth to speak carefully as the people would ignore him and teach him a lesson in the days to come.

While, Rajinikanth might have left the words said by Bharathiraja and treated the filmmaker with respect, his fans are not letting the bygones be bygones as they have massively trolled him. Check out their reactions below:

Makesh Selvaraj: #Thalaivar fans get ready to hear another kutti kadhai in next few days,#Thalaivar is gonna be a chief guest for Kalaignanam felicitation function being held by Kirukku paiyan #bharathiraja, wish #Thalaivar should speak politics there and take a dig at BR ,kadhara vidanum avana

Vijayar50360173: When #Thalaivar starts the party, this Brutus Bharathiraja will be the first one to attack him (saying tamil, blah, blah).

In spite of knowing it, Thalaivar gives respect. That's "The True Legend" for you

Not one who has made a few movies that ran well thanks to Ilayaraja

Mottai Boss 2.0: #Bharathiraja is a perfect Dumilan. Barking behind backs and smiling in your face. Superstar #Rajinikanth has a golden heart.

Makesh Selvaraj: Wondering how #Thalaivar is treating everyone on the same scale of love & respect,this kirukku paiyan #bharathiraja criticized him under the roof including his acting style and on screen appearances,but in return see what #Superstar gives him back,epdi Thalaiva mudiyudhu unnaala

RajiniFCGermany: #Bharathiraja has no dignity at all

RAJINISTS: #Bharathiraja met Super Star #Rajini at his residence today. He invited #Thalaivar for the celebration of honouring the legend Kalaignanam sir.

No matter how much haters and racists hurt him, our Thalaivar always faces them with positivity! #Thalaiva we love you!

dev shak: Same #Bharathiraja has literally verbally abused #Thalaivar. But look at #Rajini exudes positivity. You hit him with negatives, but you get back positive.

#Rajinikanth the good human.

Naveen: Though Bharathiraja spoke Ill about Thalaivar, he is a legend in cine field and his contribution to cine industry is countless. As a human being he Lost our respect with his recent speeches but at profession he too a legend mam

Vijayabaskar: I'm still suspecting these guys...giving a due respect to Kalaignanam is absolutely fine. it's coming from a person who just degrade thalaivar in all possible ways..just to loop thalaivar in this function, he is leading this drama coz Thalaivar will never say no for Kalaignanam..