Tamil cinematographer Tirru has claimed that he is a big fan of filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who earned nation-wide popularity with KGF: Chapter 1. He has drawn a comparison between the Kannada director and Mani Ratnam.

He has said that he ends up watching the film on the OTT platform when he streams the film to watch just a scene. "As and when I get on to OTT to watch a scene of KGF, I end up watching the whole film. I have never seen that much cinematic understanding in a long time. After Mani Ratnam, I am seeing this in Prashanth Neel," he is quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Adding further, he reveals about losing an opportunity to meet him. He said, "While I was shooting for Mohanlal-Priyadarshan's Marakkar, Prashanth was there in Hyderabad shooting for KGF. But yeah, I am looking forward to meeting him soon,"

Tirru is a big name in the film industry who has worked in all the leading languages of the country that include Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi movies. He has cranked the camera for over 30 films.

As a result, Tirru's comparison has a lot of weight.

Prashanth Neel made his directorial debut with Kannada film Ugramm, which was a blockbuster flick. His next movie KGF with Yash turned out to be one of the biggest hits at the box office of all times.

Now, the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of KGF: Chapter 2.