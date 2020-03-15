Everybody knows that Sara Ali Khan and her father Saif Ali Khan share a close bond with each other. The duo has been a loving pair of father and daughter, even after Saif and his ex-wife Amrita Singh ended up splitting years ago. They never hesitate to showcase their love for each other.

Sara and Saif's bond was clearly visible on the sets of 'Koffee With Karan 6' where the duo was seen together and Sara was quite comfortable to confess having a crush on Kartik Aryaan in front of her father. Although the 'Simmba' actress is known for her vivacious and upfront attitude, her confession was quite a bold move in front of Saif.

A few days back, the 'Jawaani Janemaan' actor in an interview opened up about not being an "absentee father."

He confessed, "I may not have been responsible at various times while in my 20s, but I've always been there and ready to do the best that I can do at that time for my kids (Sara and her younger brother, Ibrahim). I have never felt like an absentee father."

However, when Sara Ali Khan was asked to react on the same, she said, "I know my father very well. Dad is like me, so he says what he is thinking at that particular point. He never really says things for any ulterior motive."

Opening about the amount of love Sara feels for her parents she quoted, "I love my mother a lot. I think when you have a lot of time to show a feeling or emotion, it's easier. Mum is a single mother and I am everything because of her but she has every day to show how much she loves me. I don't live with my father so, I haven't felt that emotion from his side."

She also went on to add, "The only thing that I know about dad is that he has always been a great father. He has always been there without even living with us. So, I think he deserves a special hug and love from me for never making me feel that he doesn't live with me because he was, and is always just a phone call away. And that's really comforting."

On the work front, Saif was last seen in the movie 'Jawaani Janemaan' whereas, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal'. The 24-year-old actress recently wrapped up the shooting of David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' featuring Varun Dhawan and soon, she will be seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' featuring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.