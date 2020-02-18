Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal have proven to be a dud at the box office. We had predicted last time that the weekend box office collection of Love Aaj Kal will range between Rs 13 to 15 crore but unfortunately, that couldn't happen. There were many factors that had come in favour of the film to receive a great start in its opening weekend.

Being a romantic drama, Love Aaj Kal is set to release on Valentine's Day that falls on a Friday this year. And above all, Sara and Kartik's sizzling chemistry is like icing on the cake. But in spite of all this, the film miserably failed at the box office.

According to a Spotboye report, trade expert Amod Mehra said, that he knows of people who are walking out from theatres BEFORE the interval. "The film has been outright rejected," he tells me, quickly adding, "I would say, it has been rejected as much as Thugs Of Hindostan and Race 3."

The report further says that another trade expert Taran Adarsh says that the Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone Love Aaj Kal 11 years ago had drawn similar numbers in its first 3 days (Rs 28 cr). "But the stakes were not so high. The budget for this film is higher, plus you can't discount the fact that the cost of making is far higher today than it was then."

So what exactly went wrong? While Adarsh says that despite the performances being good (which I too said in my review), Imtiaz has failed in his writing. "The screenplay, call it execution if you like, is terribly wanting." Amod says, "Imtiaz doesn't know much about love but tries to be a Love Guru all the time. This Love Aaj Kal is extremely confusing. The reviews were also rightly put forth and so the chances of making it further sank. It's not working- neither in the single screens nor in plexes."

Taran Adarsh says that today's shows have opened very weakly and he sees no redemption. "It's a losing proposition. The producers won't lose money as they have sold the film, but the distributors will. Valentine Day's collection may have been fine but what has followed clearly points out that the public is not liking the film."