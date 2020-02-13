Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' is all set to hit the screens tomorrow that is on the 14th of February Valentine's Day. There are many factors that have come in favour of the film to receive a great start in its opening weekend. Being a romantic drama, Love Aaj Kal is set to release on Valentine's Day that falls on a Friday this year. And above all, Sara and Kartik's sizzling chemistry is like icing on the cake.

The promo of the film did meet with diverse reactions but that hasn't impacted the buzz and hype around the film. Amongst the youth, the film is bound to see some very good footfalls on release. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan has managed quite some fan base over the years, courtesy a hat-trick of successes.

There isn't much competition as Love Aaj Kal gets a single release this Friday. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's 'Malang' that released last Friday doesn't seem to overtake 'Love Aaj Kal' this weekend.

As a result, an opening day in the range of 13-15 crores is on the cards. The numbers can go higher than the predicted range and if that happens there could nothing else the makers would have asked for.

The Valentine special of this year, 'Love Aaj Kal' also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma besides Kartik and Sara.

This is the sequel to the 2009 hit film 'Love Aaj Kal' which starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Sartik's love journey

It all started when Sara, in one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, expressed the desire to date Kartik which was later fanned by Karan in another episode featuring Kriti and Kartik. After the mention of Sara's answer, Kartik just kept smiling and blushing.

According to reports, Sara and Kartik have taken a break from their relationship. Several reports suggest that Ananya Panday's closeness to Kartik was one of the reasons for their separation.

However, a couple of months ago, when the producer of Love Aaj Kal sequel, Dinesh Vijan, was asked about Kartik and Sara's breakup which eventually affected the film schedule, he had told Bombay Times, "I didn't even know Sara and Kartik were dating. They are both strong actors who have the love of the audience, and with Imtiaz Ali, the master of heartbreaks, telling us how love has changed in the last decade, I am confident this film will be a much-awaited 2020 Valentine Day release."