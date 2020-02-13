In his review posted on Twitter, KRK aka Kamaal R Khan says that director Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is high voltage torture and the public can understand half film Aaj and half film Kal.

Love Aaj Kal is a romantic drama, which has been written by Imtiaz Ali. The film will hit screens around the world on 14 February as Valentine's Day treat for love birds. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are playing the leads in the movie, while Randeep Hooda and Aarushi Sharma appear in important roles.

A day before its release, the movie was premiered in some cinema halls in Dubai. Popular film critic KRK says that he watched the Karthik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer in one of these previews in the city. He says he upset with the movie and director Imtiaz Ali's work. As he watched it, the critic shared his review of Love Aaj Kal in a series of tweet.

Kamaal R Khan says that the movie lacks a good story and it is high voltage torture. With no story, the first half of the film destroys the viewers' brain and some mediocre scenes featuring Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda double the torture in the second half of the movie. It takes a lot of time to recover from this brain destruction. He adds that director Imtiaz Ali is responsible for spoiling the movie.

Here is Kamaal R Khan's review of Love Aaj Kal shared in a series of tweets: