In his review posted on Twitter, KRK aka Kamaal R Khan says that director Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is high voltage torture and the public can understand half film Aaj and half film Kal.
Love Aaj Kal is a romantic drama, which has been written by Imtiaz Ali. The film will hit screens around the world on 14 February as Valentine's Day treat for love birds. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are playing the leads in the movie, while Randeep Hooda and Aarushi Sharma appear in important roles.
A day before its release, the movie was premiered in some cinema halls in Dubai. Popular film critic KRK says that he watched the Karthik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer in one of these previews in the city. He says he upset with the movie and director Imtiaz Ali's work. As he watched it, the critic shared his review of Love Aaj Kal in a series of tweet.
Kamaal R Khan says that the movie lacks a good story and it is high voltage torture. With no story, the first half of the film destroys the viewers' brain and some mediocre scenes featuring Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda double the torture in the second half of the movie. It takes a lot of time to recover from this brain destruction. He adds that director Imtiaz Ali is responsible for spoiling the movie.
Here is Kamaal R Khan's review of Love Aaj Kal shared in a series of tweets:
I am only person in the theatre to watch film #LoveAjkal2! Means film can't open more than 25% in India tomorrow! But it's a solo release on #ValentinesDay2020 and that's the good luck of #KartikAaryan and #SaraAliKhan!
Film #LoveAajKal started with 2 brilliant trailers of #Bhoot and #Baaghi3! Now theatre occupancy has increased to 15%! It's very good on Thursday!
Half an hour film has gone and I am not able to understand, what's the story of #LoveAajKal2 and what Chutiyapa is going on? I want to hit my head in the chairs!
One hour has passed and this film #LoveAajKal2 has totally destroyed my brain ! I don't know, how to continue to watch it to get tortured. Unbelievable film.
It's interval and self proclaimed director #ImtiazAli has proved again with #LoveAjkal that he can never ever go wrong. Chilam Wale Baba Ki Jai Ho! Public can easily understand half film #Aaj and half film #Kal!
Randeep Hudda Ne Dimaag Ki Aisi Maa Bahan Kardi, Ki Dimaag Theek Hone Main one Week Lagega! #ImtiazAli Ko Oscar Milna Chahiye #LoveAjkal Jaisi Film Banane Ke Liye! By God, I have become almost crazy and film is still going on!
Few youngsters are watching film and they are laughing so loudly whenever #SaraAliKhan and #RandeepHudda is crying. Now you can imagine that what's going on in the theatre and what will be the fate of #LoveAjkal2 at the box office.
A high voltage torture #LoveAjkal2 is finally over after making me almost crazy. So I can't say more about it but still I have got 2 words for it #AaaThoo! #ImtiazAli should be ashamed to damage careers of #Sara and #Kartik for his own benefits.