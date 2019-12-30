Even before fans could witness their sizzling chemistry in 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel, break up reports of the rumoured couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan started doing the rounds. Rumours of their dating began ever since the couple expressed on national television, their desire to date each other.

But their relationship started going through a rough patch when reports of Kartik Aaryan began hanging out with his 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-star Ananya Panday. Rumours of their closeness soon began hitting the headlines. Also, their relationship turned sour when the couple had no time to spend with each other due to their busy film schedules.

Though the couple has never spoken about their relationship in public. They neither accepted nor denied dating each other but recently while speaking to Hindustan Times, Kartik Aaryan was quoted as saying, "I have never spoken about my personal life as I don't like to. More importantly, I am not the only one involved, there's someone else as well. So, it's better ki main chup hi rahun. I can just say that I am in a happy phase in all aspects of life – personally and professionally."

He also added, "I am very excited about Imtiaz [Ali] sir's next, which comes out on Valentine's Day. That has been one experience I'll always cherish."

Sara reaction to these relationship rumours

Sara has never reacted to these relationship rumours though. Also, Kartik Aaryan who parted ways from Sara Ali Khan for his 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-star Ananya Panday too is nowhere in news ever since the release of their film. So should we consider that the affair was a made-up story as a part of some cheap promotional gimmick?

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is busy prepping for dad Saif Ali Khan's hit movie Love Aaj Kal's sequel 'Aaj Kal' and Coolie No.1 whereas Kartik Aaryan will feature in Akshay Kumar's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' sequel 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Dostana 2'.