It had been a while after Bajirao Mastani since we saw Priyanka Chopra on the big screen. While Priyanka did make a comeback with The Sky is Pink - a film that truly empowered her acting excellence - it left her fans yearning for more.

Priyanka Chopra had revealed on Koffee with Karan that she was in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a project. However, sources later revealed that the film could not materialise. But we now have good news for you! Priyanka Chopra would be back on the big screen and in a much bigger and better way. Yes, you read that right.

Priyanka Chopra is all set to collaborate with the other SRK (Sidharth Roy Kapur) of the industry. A Deccan Chronicle report says that Priyanka and Sidharth have already finalised the project and the announcement could be made any day now. The report states that apart from the script, it is the working environment that made Priyanka come back for this one.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had rejected Salman Khan's 'Bharat' to be a part of Sidharth Roy Kapur's 'The Sky is Pink'. The film won her rave reviews and is also expected to sweep away several awards the coming awards season. However, the whole thing had not gone down well with Salman Khan who lashed out at Priyanka, took digs and jibes at her on several occasions.

In the wrap-up party of The Sky is Pink, Priyanka had indirectly revealed why she chose this film and not the others. In a video that went viral, Priyanka was heard saying, "Everyone questions my judgment – why not this tent-pole, potboiler, song-and-dance film and why am I playing a mother?" When the people present at the party asked what those 'potboilers' are, she chose to just laugh it off.

"She (Priyanka) spoke to me saying, 'Nick (American actor-singer Nick Jonas) has proposed to me and I want to get married, so there will be some date issues'. I said, 'Sure, get married, we can adjust those two, three days. Then she said that she does not want to do the film," Salman had said at a media interaction.