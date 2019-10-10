Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer Sky Is Pink has received overwhelming reviews from the critics. The movie has been highly appreciated by the critics.

Sky Is Pink that also features Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf is a story about a couple and their daughter who suffers from a fatal disease. Directed by Shonali Bose, Sky Is Pink is being praised for many things. From direction to storyline, from performances to the emotional quotient, everything about the film is being applauded.

Several critics have given their verdict on the film, and it is mostly positive. The trailer itself of Sky Is Pink had won hearts, and considering the reviews, it looks like the movie definitely matches up to the expectations, and perhaps beyond.

Check critics' review and rating of Sky Is Pink below:

NDTV: The Sky Is Pink is of a hue that sets it apart from Bose's earlier films, but the director is acutely conscious of the colours she is working with here and uses the shades to deliver a pathos-filled but warm-hearted picture that does not lose sight of its primary purpose. Unmissable. (3.5/5*)

Times Of India: 'The Sky is Pink' is definitely a stirring watch as your heart goes out to the Chaudhary family and their zest for making every moment count, despite the trying times they go through. This one scores high on the emotional quotient. (3.5*/5*)

Hindustan Times: Overall, The Sky Is Pink is a heartwarming story narrated with a balanced mix of emotions. While the performances shine, the story, too, leaves an impact.

Filmfare: Overall, this bitter-sweet film will make you laugh, will make you cry and will surely make you ruminate on the glorious uncertainty of life. (4*/5*)

Pinkvilla: Not sure whether The Sky Is Pink will get the box office bell ringing, but it will earn critical acclaim for the treatment and acting. The film is clearly not for the usual Priyanka and Farhan's Bollywood film fans. It's a film that reiterates life is not about the start or end; it's about those moments created during the sojourn with your loved ones. (3*/5*)