The early reviews of The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf are finally out and the Shonali Bose directorial has already started receiving rave reactions from film journalists and critics.

The Sky Is Pink is a story of a family that never gives up despite all odds and an amazing love story of a couple that traverses decades and continents told through the lens of their sassy, sardonic and spunky teenage daughter, Aisha. While Zaira Wasim plays the role of Aisha Chaudhary and Rohit Saraf plays her brother, Priyanka and Farhan play their parents in the film.

Taking cues from the real-life couple, Aditi and Niren Chaudhary, whose story has been the inspiration for the film as well, Shonali had said, "Aditi's motto in life is, 'When life is tough, look like a million bucks'. Every day, even when Aisha was very, very sick, Aditi would stand in front of her wardrobe and think what she would like to wear".

And as the movie is just a couple of days away from its theatrical release, a special screening was held in Mumbai to check out the early reactions to the film. And it looks like The Sky Is Pink has managed to struck the right chord.

From pulling off some brilliant performances by the film cast to taking the audience to an emotional rollercoaster ride, The Sky Is Pink is being hailed as one of the finest family dramas of 2019.

Nick Jonas: "This film touched my heart in so many ways. The story is bold and beautiful, and told perfectly by this incredible cast and by @shonalibose_'s direction. @priyankachopra I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film. You made me smile, laugh and cry and I know you are going to impact so many people's lives with this film. I love you so much. Congrats to the entire The Sky Is Pink cast, crew and creative team. You should be very proud. Everyone make sure to go see this movie!"

It's not cool to do the obvious. When one celebrates Birth then you very well may celebrate Death. Shonali Bose along with her co writer Neelesh Maniyar and co dialogue writer @writeonj have woven a beautiful love story that celebrates life and life after death. #TheSkyIsPink — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) October 9, 2019

#TheSkyIsPink was such an intensely beautiful & beautifully intense experience despite being so light in its treatment throughout. Overwhelmed. — Suparna Thombare (@suparnat) October 9, 2019

#TheSkyIsPink is an emotional rollercoaster. One second you are wiping your teary eyes and the next second you have that shine in the eye as well. It tells you that human beings can be brave and beautiful too! @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar @RSVPMovies Thread continues.. — Gautam (@filmygautam) October 9, 2019