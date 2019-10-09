Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. During a fun conversation on the show, PeeCee revealed an interesting incident that happened during her marriage with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka appeared on the show along with co-actor Farhan Akhtar. Host Kapil Sharma asked many weird but funny questions to the actress, and she also replied to all those with equally hilarious answers.

Kapil asked Priyanka if any of Nick's relatives got annoyed at the wedding as relatives getting irked during marriages is common in India. Priyanka replied to it saying that they almost had a physical fight.

"We almost had a fight during the 'Milni' ceremony. We were trying to teach them the Punjabi culture. During the 'Milni' ceremony aunt meets aunt and uncle meets uncle right? So, we had informed everyone that there is a competition between each other, and try to lift each other. They took it very seriously and ended up having a fight. They were jumping over each other," Priyanka said on the show.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December last year in traditional Hindi and Christian ceremonies. It was one of the biggest weddings of Bollywood in 2018.

The latest episode of Kapil Sharma Show had a lot of hilarious moments as the stars revealed some unknown and bizarre incidents from their lives. Farhan revealed that he has a small tattoo on his shoulder that he got during his college days. He said that he was partying with his friends, and all that he remembered next day is that he had a tattoo on his shoulder.

Priyanka also narrated how she got 'Mitthu' as her nickname. She said that she used to do a lot of mimicry during her childhood, and that is why she was named this.