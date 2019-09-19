Priyanka Chopra had the most amazing surprise for her husband Nick Jonas on his 27th birthday, which was on September 16. The Quantico actress arrived at the Jonas Brothers concert in St. Paul, Minnesota and shared a passionate kiss with a red rose for her husband.

The epic moment was caught on camera and the video has gone viral. It seemed that the surprise was coordinated with the help of his brother, Joe Jonas. Priyanka also got Nick a cake onstage to celebrate his birthday.

"I think it's kind of ironic that I can stand and perform these songs for you, and not feel embarrassed, or like it's too much attention," Nick said, addressing the concert audience, adding that the whole surprise made him blush. "But the minute you sing to me, I feel embarrassed and like it's too much attention. So, thank you!"

Nick later shared a video from the concert on Twitter, along with photos from the birthday party.



"I've been lucky enough to celebrate my 27th birthday over the past couple of days with family, friends, and fans in Chicago and St. Paul," he wrote.

"My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved. The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me 'Happy Birthday' on stage. I can't thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes. Means the world to have you all in my life. Here's to 27!"

Priyanka also shared love for her husband on Instagram, writing: "The light of my life. Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas."