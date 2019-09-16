After Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka Chopra's Indian fans were waiting with bated breaths to see the diva on the big screen once again. Looks like Priyanka granted their wish and how! Mrs Chopra Jonas' upcoming film – The Sky is Pink – alongwith Farhan Akhtar, was recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. Not only did the film win a thundering applause but also a 4-minute long standing ovation for the terrific performance by the star cast.

Priyanka has also posted a video of her red carpet appearance at the festival along with a note. She wrote, "Thank you, thank you, thank you... for coming to see us and #TheSkyIsPink. Your love and support has always meant the world to me... I'm so grateful for your constant support! #WorldPremiere @tiff_net."

A video of Priyanka Chopra breaking down after the amazing response the film received at TIFF has now gone viral. Several prominent personalities and Twitter users who watched the film at TIFF praised the film on the social platform.

The way Shonali Bose shot the film and used flashbacks effectively added more depth to the film. Also having the daughter narrate the film added another layer of connection to her.



The Sky is Pink is the real-life inspired story of Ayesha Chaudhary who is suffering from terminal illness. The story revolves around how the family copes up with her medical condition despite knowing that she wouldn't survive for long. Zaira Wasim plays the central character but was not present at TIFF.

Priyanka Chopra had chosen The Sky is Pink over Salman Khan's Bharat, which had irked the actor. Talking about why she chose to go with The Sky is Pink, where she plays a mother, Priyanka had said, "Everyone questions my judgment – why not this tent-pole, potboiler, song-and-dance film and why am I playing a mother."

When the people present at the party asked what those 'potboilers' are, she chose to just laugh it off. Chopra also added that it was the director Shonali Bose and her vision that made her choose the film over a tentpole, song-and-dance film.