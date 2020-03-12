Bollywood celebs are too much concerned about their workout sessions and their outfits. They all are expected to be perfectly fit and active. When we talk about Bollywood fit actresses, a name that pops up in our head is Sara Ali Khan.

Everybody knows that Sara was an overweight kid but her transformation from fat to fit was jaw-dropping. The actress follows a strict fitness regime and is often spotted outside her gym after her workout. However, another thing which makes her so cool is her fashion game even in the gym.

Ever since the 'Kedarnath' actress made her Bollywood debut, everyone is talking about her mind-blowing fashion sense. Sara just rocks in everything that she wears and her fans are keen to peep inside her wardrobe.

"If I've had a hard week [physically], then a Vinyasa yoga or Pilates class is a great workout. But if it's been a stressful and emotionally taxing week, there's nothing better than a 45-minute session of boxing to get the adrenalin pumping in my body," Sara said about her favourite workout.

In this first picture, Sara Ali Khan was captured in a neon pink tee which had 'I love NY' written on it that she paired black shorts. The actress looked stunning, flaunting her toned legs.

In the next picture, the 24-year old actress was featured in white-green Puma tracksuit which she paired with light blue sports shoes. This sporty look made her fans go gaga behind her.

Here is another picture of the 'Kedarnath' fame actress, slaying in her gym clothes wherein she was seen wearing a black and neon green sports bra with a white shrug. She teamed it with a black and neon green shorts from Puma and a flowery pair of chappals.

In this picture, Sara can be seen wearing a black tank top with a pair of shorts and her hair is neatly braided back. The top has initials of Columbia University.

Her neon green gunjee aka tank top with black shorts has caught our fancy. Sara carried a flowery tote bag and her sneakers, in a dull pink, seem a perfect fit in this comfortable albeit summery fashion outfit.

Here's another picture of Sara after a workout session where she is wearing white crop top which had Empower Women written on it, with pastel pink shorts that she paired with white chappals and silver bag making her look adorable.

In this pic, the 'Simmba' actress was witnessed wearing an aqua green tracksuit with a white coloured sports bra from Puma. Her hair was braided back in two plaits.

Last but not the least, in the above picture, Miss Khan wore a black crop top from Puma which she paired with black lower. She carried a pair of specs and left her hair open. Sara completed this look with white chappals.