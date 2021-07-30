The much-awaited pan-India movie Radhe Shyam is set in the backdrop of 1970's Europe. The periodic love story gets an official release date now. Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The makers of this multi-lingual movie have announced a fresh release date.

Radhe Shyam release date

As per the official announcement, Radhe Shyam gets a grand release on 14th January 2022 in all the languages it is being made. With a whopping budget, this pan-India movie Radhe Shyam is touted to be a classic love story that has a time travel concept imbibed in it.

"New Year. New Beginnings. And a New Release Date! #RadheShyam is all set to release in a theatres near you on Makar Sankranti, 14th January 2022. Starring Prabhas & Pooja Hegde", the makers wrote on their social media handles.

Radhe Shyam was initially slated for a grand release on 30th July. But, the pandemic situation and the lockdown made it impossible for the makers to wrap up the shooting for the movie. As the Radhe Shyam team has nearly wrapped up with the shooting formalities now, the post-production works are underway.

Radhe Shyam locks horns with other biggies in Telugu

Bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies, UV Creations, and T-Series banners jointly, Radhe Shyam is all set to see a huge release during Sankranthi along with other biggies in Telugu. Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is slated for its release during Makara Sankranthi, while Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer remake is readying for its release during the same season.

In this frame of reference, it is going to be a huge clash of these superstars at the theaters this Sankranthi season.

Other details



Justin Prabhakaran is rendering the tunes for Radhe Shyam, while Manoj Paramahamsa works as the cinematographer. The movie is to have Sachin Khedkar playing a negative role. Priyadarshi, Ridhhi Kumar, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, and Bhagyasree are to appear in significant roles in Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas' upcoming movies:

On the other side, Prabhas is roped in to act in the movie Salaar directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. His other projects include Adipurush, and Project-K whereas Hegde has Most Eligible Bachelor, Acharya, and Beast in her list.