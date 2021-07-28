Telugu's most popular star Pawan Kalyan has come together to share the screen with the young and talented actor Rana Daggubati for their upcoming movie. The movie being an official remake of Malayalam's super hit movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', the makers have currently started shooting.

Pawan Kalyan plays a cop named 'Bheemla Nayak', while Rana Daggubati is to be seen in a distinguished role in the movie. Though the other details aren't revealed yet, reports suggest that the movie is slated for its release during Sankranthi 2022.

Movies releasing during Sankranthi 2022 along with PSPKRana movie

The remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum is marked as the first-time collaboration of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati. The expectations around this movie are high. Directed by Sagar K Chandra, the makers have also roped in Trivikram Srinivas to pen the screenplay and dialogues for the movie.

Another biggie gearing up for its theatrical release during the upcoming Sankranthi season is Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. Directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, the movie stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

As Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan are the leading actors of the Telugu movies, it is a natural thing that their movies are compared in all the scales. Slated for theatrical releases during the same time would create a huge competition between both the movies in terms of revenue, viewership, and other business factors.

Apart from these big movies, the movie F3 starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia, and Mehreen Kaur is eyeing for the release in the same timeline. As the movie is touted to be the sequel to Anil Ravipudi's directorial F2, it is expected to draw the family audience's attention.

Tamil hero Vijay is readying with his movie 'Beast', which is slated for its release during Sankranthi 2022. So, the upcoming Sankranthi season would be all about entertainment for the Telugu audience.

Sankranthi festival season's impact on Telugu movies

Needless to say, Sankranthi in the Telugu states is considered as the most reliable time for the big movies to get released at the theaters. This Telugu festival is all about entertainment and the number of audiences who watch the movies at the theaters during Sankranthi is proportionately high. Also, there is a tough competition between the stars during the festival time, as the revenue created during Sankranthi is just too high.