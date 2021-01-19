After Baahubali, Telugu's Rebel star Prabahs has become an apple of the eye in Bollywood. Bollywood director Om Raut has grabbed the opportunity to team up with Prabhas in his upcoming epic story, featuring the Ramayana. Baahubali hero Prabhas is to appear as Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan is to play the baddie- Raavan in the epic Ramayana.

Director Om Raut who took to his social media to make an exciting announcement today wrote, "Motion capture begins. Creating the world of #Adipurush", sharing a picture along with his VFX team, earlier this morning. The actual shoot would soon begin when Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan join the sets of Adipurush, the sources suggest.

Om Raut got all the attention after his movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has set up everything to test the motion picture for this upcoming 3-D movie.

It is reported that this 3-D movie would become one of the biggest movies in India, with top-notch VFX settings and graphical elegance. "This movie is expected to be one of the theatrical experiences, as makers have been working on top-notch VFX techniques. The movie is to be shot in a closed environment with chroma setting", a source informed.

Heroines and release details of Adipurush

Kriti Sanon is apparently one of the female leads in Adipurush, while the national award winner Keerthy Suresh is being considered to play one of the most significant roles. Official confirmation awaited though. Adipurush is slated for a theatrical release, not this year, but in 2022. Adipurush will apparently hit the screens in August 2022.

Prabhas is busy shooting for his upcoming movie under the direction of Kannada's KGF fame Prashant Neel, after wrapping up his shooting for Radhe Shyam. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is wrapping up his shooting for his upcoming spooky movie titled Bhoot Police. More details about Adipurush awaited from the official sources.

Adipurush trends on Twitter: