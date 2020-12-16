It was just recently when Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan had controversially remarked that Prabhas' 'Adipurush' would be portraying the humane side of Ravana in the epic drama based on the Ramayana.

He later apologised after incessant trolling by several Hindus where he had stated that "Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Our film is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."

Fresh Trouble rises from UP based lawyer

An Uttar Pradesh-based civil court lawyer has filed a petition in a Jaunpur court in Uttar Pradesh., as per the petition, Saif Ali Khan's views tantamount to a negative portrayal of what is considered faith in Hinduism. He also accused Saif of hurting religious sentiments. This petition has been filed also against the director Om Raut.

Saif will be seen playing the role of Ravana in the big-ticket film that will go on the floors in January 2021. The petition states that Saif Ali Khan's controversial interview dated quoted him saying that Ravan has justified in kidnapping Sita because Ram's younger brother Laksman had cut his sister Surpanakha's nose.