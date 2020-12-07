Mukesh Khanna is better known for his portrayal as Bhishma in Mahabharata, and Shakitmaan never fails to grab headlines for his unabashed and straight forward point of view. Be it Kapil Sharma show, the kind of content and jokes the television is producing these days, Mukesh Khanna has strongly raised his voice over matters he disagrees.

The latest issue that has irked or hurt Mukesh Khanna's sentiments is Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan's remarks over presenting a "humane" side to the mythological character Ravana in the upcoming film Adipurush. This said statement has already created a stir on social media, and fans have massively criticised Saif over his comment. Seeing the sensitivity of the given situation Saif Ali Khan issued an apology.

But it looks like Mukesh Khanna isn't pleased with Saif's statement and hasn't accepted his apology.

Mukesh Khanna slams Saif Ali Khan ruthlessly.

Mukesh Khanna took to his Instagram handle to share a video and wrote:

'Saif Ali Khan said in this interview that it would be very interesting for him to play the character of Lankesh Ravana in the film "Adi Purush", which is made on a budget. It depicts Ravana as not bad but human and entertaining. We will make him kind. Sita Haran will be justified in it. Don't know why Saif feels that this is so easy. Lankesh is not a ball that you want to spin with a bat. Should I call it foolishness or foolishness! They do not know that they are playing with the faith of crores of Indians in the country. Or that they are aware yet still speaking deliberately. Or should I call it the audacity of the director-producer who calls himself an intellectual, who still dares to make such films?

He further said, Now the breaking news is that Saif has written a written apology for his statement. Wow! What's the matter !! The British have made a beautiful word say "sorry". Shoot the arrow, shoot the bomb, punch it and then say "sorry". But we do not approve. Why not think before speaking.[sic]

However, this time netizens lauded and applauded Mukesh Khanna for taking a stand.

For the unversed, in a recent interview, Saif had said:

It's interesting to play a demon king, fewer strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose.

The actor on Sunday issued an apology for his comments saying it was never his intention to hurt people's sentiments.

Saif's statement read as:

I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I want to apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Sincerely. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness and Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil, and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions.

Backed by T-Series, Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana which features Baahubali star Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan as the antagonist Lankesh. Om Raut has directed the film.