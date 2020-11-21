While we may be living in a brand new hyper-connected digital world, where numerous shows are streaming on OTT platforms every day, from content to actors to viewing experience, things have changed now.

Remember those times where there were a bunch of fantastic shows on the Television and some super awesome actors who made us fall in love, made us laugh, cry and showered us with wholesome content. Those actors and shows have made a mark in our mind.

On the occasion of World Television Day, let's reminisce these famous TV actors from the 90s that have made a mark in our minds.

Cezaane Khan as Anurag Basu

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay cult show starring Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Ronit Roy, and Urvashi Dholakia, who portrayed Prerna Sharma, Anurag Basu, Rishabh Bajaj, and Komolika Majumdar ran for seven long years.

Cezanne Khan essayed the role of Anurag Basu and gained immense popularity. It's been more than a decade we haven't seen him on-screen.

We would love to have Cezaane back and spell the Anurag charm like before!

Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika

Remember her Nika.. her 'adda', her style and grace. The OG Komolika turned heads when she appeared on-screen. She had set a benchmark for vamps, and till date, no one can match up to her 'Nika' style. Urvashi is synonyms to Komolika. We can't be thankful to Ekta and Urvashi for making a negative character so lovable.

We loved to hate Komolika and would love to have Urvashi back on TV.

Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan

Shaktimaan is an Indian Hindi-language superhero television show that aired on DD 1 from 13 September 1997 to 27 March 2005. Mukesh Khanna played the role of Shaktimaan. Shaktimaan was the first-ever superhero series on national television. Children deeply loved the character of Mukesh Khanna.

Shaktimaan was depicted as a human who has attained superhuman powers through meditation and five elements of nature: Space, Earth, Air, Fire, Water.

We want to see Mukesh Khanna back in a sci-fi show on TV. What say, folks!

Arun Govil as Lord Ram

Ramayan was aired during 1987-1988. Created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The mythological how introduced the concept of Hindu epics to Indian Television and went on to become a national classic. Actor Arun Govil played Lord Ram, in Ramayan, his impeccable acting skills made him equivalent to God, and people loved every dialogue mouthed by him. Even now, when you watch the re-run of the show, it gives you goosebumps.

It would be a delightful experience to see Arun Govil again in a show.

Shweta Kawatra as Pallavi

Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii on Star Plus ran from October 16, 2000, to October 9, 2008. Produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show starred Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar as the lead protagonists. The show explored the worlds of Parvati and Om Agarwal, living in a Marwadi joint family where Parvati is an ideal daughter-in-law of Agarwal family and Om, the perfect son. The show also had Shweta Kawatra/ Achint Kaur who played the role of Pallavi Agarwal as the significant supporting cast. Apart from this, Shweta Kawatra was also seen as Nivedita in Kumkum. She has had appearances in many other TV serials, most notably in C.I.D. and played Bhayankar Pari in Baal Veer. We simply loved her performance in the serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Though she isn't seen much these days, we want her to make a comeback ASAP!

Comment below and let us know who is your favourite TV star amongst all.