In a shocking turn of events, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday, November 21 conducted a raid at comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa's house in Malad Mumbai.

News agency ANI's tweet read:

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau summons comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa https://t.co/rBdfK2wsK3 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

"Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai: NCB #Maharashtra." (sic).

What did NCB find at Bharti Singh's house?

As per the reports in India Today: A small amount of drugs has been seized from their (Bharti and Harsh's) house. However, it is not known if the drugs are narcotics or scheduled drugs. After the raid, the NCB summoned Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa for questioning.

NCB has previously raided houses of other TV and Bollywood celebs

This is the latest in a series of raids conducted at residences of big names associated with Bollywood and TV. Houses of Arjun Rampal and film producer Firoz Nadiadwala were also raided by the agency earlier this month in connection with a drugs probe.

Renowned TV couple Sanam Johar and Abigail Pandey's house was also under scanner.

Bollywood drugs nexus

The NCB has arrested more than 23 people in Bollywood drug probe, which includes actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and house help Dipesh Sawant. The Bombay High Court granted rhea Chakraborty bail on October 7. She had spent 28 days in judicial custody. However, the bail plea of her brother, Showik Chakraborty, was rejected.

How did the investigation begin?

The NCB launched an investigation into the consumption and possession of drugs by people in the Hindi film industry after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Shows Bharti and Harsh are a part of

On the work front, popular actor, host and comedian Bharti Singh who is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show as well as seen hosting India's Best Dancer along with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.