Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is releasing this Friday, and for obvious reasons, its box office performance will be compared with that of Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

Race 3 has become the highest opening day grosser of 2018, with a box office collection of Rs28.50 crore at the domestic market. The action thriller performed superb over the weekend, and fetched good moolah for the makers of the film.

However, due to the negative response from critics and audience, Race 3 failed to keep up the momentum, and slowed down at the commercial circuits. Now, all eyes are on Sanju, which is another highly anticipated film of 2018.

There are huge expectations from the film, and considering the hype around Ranbir starrer, Sanju is expected to start with a bang at the box office. But the big question is – Will Sanju beat Race 3 opening day box office record?

With a screen count of around 4,000, Sanju is 500 screens short of what Race 3 had opened within India. But it is the biggest and widest release ever for Ranbir. Moreover, Sanju has the added value of having been directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who has an excellent track record in commercial cinema.

Unlike Race 3, the trailer of Sanju has gotten a positive response from the audience. After the impressive posters, the trailer had made the fans even more eager to watch the film. While Race 3 managed to pull audience primarily due to Salman's star power, Sanju is being believed to be blessed with good content and powerful performances.

Fans have already started a war on social media, arguing if Sanju will surpass the first-day box office record of Race 3 or not. Many trade analysts have also been suggesting that Ranbir will beat Salman at the box office this time.