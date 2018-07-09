Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is in its second week on the big screen but still remains absolutely unstoppable at the box office. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark by the end of its second weekend and, in the process, has surpassed the lifetime collection of Krrish 3.

Sanju has had an overwhelming start at the box office, and since then there has been no slowing down for the biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Released on 4,000 screens across India, the movie had collected Rs 34.75 crore on its opening day.

Witnessing a huge growth in its business over the first weekend, Sanju earned Rs 120.06 crore by the end of its first three days. Setting more box office records, the multi-starrer biographical movie crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just one week's time.

Keeping the momentum running over the second weekend as well, Sanju collected Rs 21 crore on second Saturday, taking its 9-day total collection to Rs 236.01 crore at the domestic market.

Sanju performed even better on its second Sunday, shattering more records. As per early estimates, the film collected Rs 25 crore at the Indian box office on its day 10, thus crossing Rs 250 crore.

Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3 was just a little ahead of Sanju, but the latter has now beaten the lifetime collection of the superhero film.

The lifetime collection of Krrish 3 stands at Rs 244.92 crore. Sanju by the end of its second weekend has made around Rs 260 crore business at the domestic box office. Sanju has now become the 9th highest grossing Bollywood movie ever.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial will now eye to surpass the lifetime business of Dhoom 3, which stands at Rs 284.2.7 crore. Considering the pace at which Sanju is going, the film is likely to achieve the target before the end of its third week easily.