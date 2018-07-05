Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is touching the heights of success at the box office but there are many questions that are being raised about the film. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the biopic has been well received and appreciated by critics and audience. But is it completely truthful?

Some social media users call it a PR stunt to clear up Sanjay Dutt's bad boy image, while some say that it is not a true representation of the actor's life.

Here are some facts and loopholes about Sanjay Dutt's biopic:

Weapon possession case According to the film, Sanjay had three AK-56 rifles and bullets without a license for the protection of his father and sisters during 1993 Mumbai riots. But the film has chosen to portray only parts of it. The film did not mention that Sanjay had first told the police that he had already owned three licensed weapons for hunting, then what was the need for three more unlicensed ones?

Drugs, misbehaviour and women Hirani has shown Sanjay Dutt's phases of life where he dealt with drug addiction, unprofessionalism, irresponsible behaviour towards parents and sexual dissipation but all of this in a very humorous manner. All the scenes where he is actually doing something wrong have been portrayed in a way that makes people laugh or go 'aww', instead of disapproving.

First wife Richa Sharma and daughter Trishla His first marriage with late actress Richa Sharma is completely missing from the film. Sanjay and Richa's daughter Trishala's role does not exist in the film. Earlier, reports had suggested that Sanjay had cheated on Richa with Madhuri Dixit after she started suffering from cancer. Richa had gone to her parents' house in New York where she was under treatment.

Closeness to sisters In the film, it is shown how close Sanjay is to his sisters but that is not what the earlier reports and certain quotes by Sanjay himself say. Priya Dutt had no idea when he married Manyata. Moreover, he had once told media, "There is only one Mr and Mrs Dutt of Pali Hill (in Mumbai), and that's Maanyata and I. Girls who become part of a new family after marriage must assume their new surname and all the responsibilities that come with it."

Dig at media Most people agree that there are some parts of media that are not fair. The filmmakers smartly portrayed Sanjay as a victim of "biased" media reporting, and all the crimes committed by the actor as just something childish.

The actors of the film especially Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have done a great job but this does not change the fact that the film is made with half told truths, apparently to change people's perception about Sanjay Dutt.