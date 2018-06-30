Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju has got a flying start at the Karnataka box office. The movie is now predicted to become a milestone in the actor's career.

"The first-day business is fantabulous and it has made a record-breaking collection. The public has loved the film and the reviews are brilliant. Everybody is considering the film the biggest opener of all time. The film is creating havoc in most of the centres," distributor Saurav Sharma of Goldie Films shared his excitement with the International Business Times.

However, the distributor has refused to reveal the box office number of Karnataka as he has signed non-disclosure agreement with Fox Star Studios and the producer.

Sanju is released in over 100 centres in Karnataka and it had over 350 shows in Bengaluru alone on Friday, June 29. The estimates coming from the trade experts say that the Rajkumar Hirani-directorial has minted between Rs 3.25 crore to Rs 3.50 crore on the first day in Karnataka.

The distributor's share might somewhere be around Rs 1.70 crore, predict trade experts.

"The film has registered over 75 percent (on an average) of occupancy in Bengaluru. The movie is received well in a few other centres like Mangaluru. With the good word-of-mouth coming its way, the collection is expected to remain solid in the next two days. Undoubtedly, it will be a landmark film for Ranbir," say industry insiders.

Sources from the industry have said that Sanju has grossed Rs 30 crore on the first day in India which is a very big number for a movie starring Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is now expected to beat the collection of Salman Khan's Race 3, which reportedly earned distributors' share of Rs 4.2 crore in the state.