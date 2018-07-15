Sanju has continued to make good collections at the Indian box office in its third week. It has not only crossed Rs 300 crore mark on day 16 but has also beaten the lifetime record of Padmaavat

Sanju was expected to surpass Rs 300 crore mark in its second week, but it could not achieve it as it fell short of Rs 4.64 crore net. The movie minted a total of 295.36 crore net at the Indian box office in 14 days. The film clashed with new release Soorma, which took a toll on its collection. Its third Friday saw a business of Rs 4 crore, taking its on its 15 days total to Rs 299.36.

The Rajkumar Hirani-directed movie witnessed decent growth on its third Saturday. As per early estimates, Sanju has collected Rs 6 crore net at the domestic box office on its 16th day, taking its total collection to Rs 305.36 crore net. It has become the second Bollywood film to cross Rs 300 crore mark in 2018 after Padmaavat.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has also shattered the lifetime records of Padmaavat and Sultan and become the sixth highest grossing Hindi films of all time. The movie is heading to beat the record of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The movie needs to collect Rs 15 crore to smash this record and it is expected to earn these numbers in its third week.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Non-holiday... Non-festival release... #Sanju crosses ₹ 300 cr mark... Now eyeing the *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan, #TigerZindaHai and #PK... Nett BOC... India biz... ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER."

Here is the list of all-time highest grossing Hindi movies in the domestic markets. These numbers are based on various reports. All the collection figures are in crore rupees.