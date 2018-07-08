Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is enjoying a phenomenal run at the Indian box office and has already become the actor's first ever movie to gross over Rs 200 crore. However, there are a number of records that Sanju failed to beat at the box office.

The movie Sanju has had a thundering start at the domestic market with a collection of Rs 34.75 crore on its opening day. Its business witnessed a massive jump over the weekend, as it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days of its release.

It remained strong at the commercial circuits even over the weekdays and continued its dream run at the box office. Now the film has entered its second week but shows no sign of slowing down. Many are expecting the biopic on Sanjay Dutt to cross Rs 300 crore in the coming days.

Although it has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of recent past, Sanju still could not break a number of box office records set by earlier hits like Happy New Year, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

Here are 5 box office records that Sanju failed to beat:

Highest 1st day grosser

First, Sanju could not become the first day highest grossing Bollywood movie. Films like Happy New Year, Sultan, Dhoom 3 and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo are still ahead of the movie. Sanju collected Rs 34.75 crore on its opening day, but Happy New Year is still the highest opening day grosser with a collection of Rs 44.97 crore. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo had a collection of Rs 40.35 crore, Sultan had earned Rs 36.54 crore and Dhoom 3 had made Rs 36.22 on their first day.

Highest non-holiday Monday grosser

Sanju failed to become the highest non-holiday Monday Bollywood grosser as Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan beat the Ranbir-starrer by a small margin. While Sanju collected Rs 25.35 crore on its first Monday, Bajrangi Bhaijaan had earned Rs 27.05 crore.

Rs 150 crore mark

The third record that Sanju could not achieve is also due to a Salman flick. The former crossed Rs 150 crore at the Indian box office in five days, but Tiger Zinda Hai had achieved the feat in just four days.

Highest first-week record

Another milestone that Sanju missed to cross is the first-week record. Sanju collected Rs 202.51 crore by the end of its first week, but Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai are still ahead of it with a collection of Rs 229.16 crore and Rs 206.04 crore respectively by the end of the opening week.

Biggest opening weekend grosser

Lastly, again two of Salman's films ceased Sanju from becoming the biggest opening weekend grosser. The Rajkumar Hirani film raked in Rs 120.06 crore in its first weekend, but Sultan had earned Rs 180.36 crore in the same time frame, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo collected Rs 129.77 crore by the end of its opening weekend.