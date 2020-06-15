Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has come under severe criticism from netizens for giving touch-up to her make-up during a debate on a TV channel. She was a guest on a Hindi news channel in a chat in connection to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Faces Wrath

People called her insensitive and an irresponsible person. The clip has now gone viral, garnering her a lot of criticism. However, the South Indian actress has not taken those comments lightly and has given back to her critics in strong words.

"To Trollers , I was not decked up like I'm going for a wedding,stop making this comical,it's a panelist's Duty to look presentable & I don't need your opinion on how I need to manage & present myself,it's v sad how intolerant some comments are. It was a accident.Topicover. Shutup. [sic]" she posted.

Sanjana Hits Out

Adding further, the 30-year old posted, "Dear friends & media , plz keep me out of this,this is a very sensitive issue,if I retweet msgs of harassment I'm receiving in my replies any one reading them will be devastated,irony of being a celebrity is that we hav to pay for things when we are not even wrong. Goodnight.[sic]"

She continued, "people who troll online are cowards, any 1 seen on screen has to look decent & neat,Guys don't turn this sensitive issue against me & manipulate my image. for all who are abusive against me and are slut shaming me without me being at fault,remember ur born to a women.god bless u. [sic]

The Dandupalya 2 actress claimed her innocence by stating that there was some audio glitch and the actress was did know that she was on air.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday, 14 June. He was aged 34 and his untimely death is a big loss for the Indian film industry.