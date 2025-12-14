Amid polarising reviews on Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' being a "propaganda" film, Sanjay Gupta has come out to praise it openly. The 'Kaabil' director has said that he thoroughly enjoyed the film and added that it holds no truth to the "propaganda" accusations on it. Sanjay praised Aditya Dhar and called it a "one man show".

Sanjay Gupta reviews

Sanjay Gupta's review of the film was met with a lot of backlash and negativity online. So much so that the director again had to clarify his stand on social media. "I finally watched #DHURANDHAR and thoroughly enjoyed it. For me it was a ONE MAN SHOW all the way and that man is @AdityaDharFilms. I'm not interested in all the propaganda bullshit," he wrote.

"I had super fun watching it in IMAX especially the music. WELL DONE & CONGRATULATIONS to the entire team," he added. "I can't believe the whole lot of idiots abusing me for this tweet about #Dhurandhar. What I mean is that I don't think there is any propaganda in the film. Get a life guys," he added.

Madhur Bhandarkar goes gaga

Director Madhur Bhandarkar also showered the film with massive praise. He said that the actors brought authenticity and realism to the roles they played. "Watched #Dhurandhar, and what an explosive, thrilling ride it was! It's a tense, gripping spy thriller that had me on the edge of my seat from start to finish. After a long time in a film, all the actors looked like the characters they portrayed, bringing realism and authenticity to their roles. Ranveer Singh is feral, electrifying, and brilliant as Hamza. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Madhavan, and actress Sara Arjun are just brilliant as well," he wrote.

However, he went on to add that it was Akshaye Khanna who was the show stealer for him. "Rakesh Bedi was a revelation for me; I never imagined him as a menacing politician. But Akshaye Khanna, OMG totally steals the show as the menacing, formidable crime lord; pure masterclass acting! Hats off to filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms for making this ambitious film with so much passion & depth. Big congratulations to the entire team," he wrote.