Ranveer Singh – Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Dhurandhar' has left the audience and the critics wowed. Not just that, even our Bollywood celebs are celebrating the film's success and hailing Aditya Dhar for the terrific direction. From Farah Khan to Akshay Kumar; several celebs have praised the film's powerful story telling.

Hrithik hails Dhar

Hrithik Roshan, who has also been a part of spy universe films, praised Dhurandhar for its storytelling. But, also raised his disagreement on the "politics" of it.

"I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want is purged out of them onto the screen. Dhurandhar is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema," he wrote.

Raises concern

Hrithik, however, expressed concerns over the politics of it and was reminded of the responsibility of a filmmaker as the citizen of this world.

"I may disagree with the politics of it and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, I can't ignore how i loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing," he concluded.

Akshay reviews the film

Prior to Hrithik, Akshay Kumar had also praised Aditya Dhar for the multi-starrer. "Watched Dhurandhar, and I'm blown away. What a gripping tale, and you've simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way, and I'm so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves," he had written.

The film boasts of an elaborate cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Saumya Tandon, Rakesh Bedi and more. Released on December 5, the film has already crossed Rs 100 crore club and is heading towards 150 crore club.