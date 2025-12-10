Ranveer Singh – Akshaye Khanna's 'Dhurandhar' is smashing box office records. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller has been on an upward box office journey. The multi starrer opened with Rs 28 crore on Day 1 followed by Rs 32 crore on Saturday. It then went on to register Rs 43 crore on its third day on Sunday. The Arjun Rampal – R Madhavan film saw a slight dip with Rs 23.25 crore on Monday.

But, on its fifth day on Tuesday, the film again picked up pace. As per Sacnilk, 'Dhurandhar' collected Rs 26.50 cr on Tuesday. The film stands a total collection of Rs 152.75 crore so far. While the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, it has sold its streaming rights at a much higher price.

Streaming rights

As per reports, the film's streaming rights have been sold to OTT giant – Netflix at a whopping Rs 130 crore. "Netflix has paid Rs. 130 crores for the streaming rights of Dhurandhar. This includes both parts. Hence, one can say that the rights were sold for around Rs. 65 crores each for Dhurandhar Part 1 and Part 2," a Bollywood Hungama report stated.

"Nevertheless, this is a huge figure in today's times when the OTT prices have crashed. Also, it is a significant shot-in-the-arm for Ranveer Singh. This is his biggest OTT deal yet, if we count the amount given to both parts of Dhurandhar," it further added.

Mammoth star cast

Dhurandhar has won over the critics and the audience. From Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal to Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera and Saumya Tandon; each and every cast member has been appreciated by the audience for their performance. Amid all this, Arjun Rampal took to social media to pen a lengthy note on the film's success.

Arjun Rampal's post

"Ladies & Gentlemen, we were not ready for this. Thank you, thank you, thank you for this incredible love, support and acceptance you have given #dhurandhar which is a vision and passion of one man, my Boiya (Kashmiri for brother) @adityadharfilms the day you narrated me the film I realised what an important film you wanted to make, a story would unfold in the uniquest narrative style," he wrote.

"The level of research, the depth in all characters, the creation of each character from their look to their attitudes. You surprised, kept surprising. But most importantly you soaked up all the pressure while filming and never had a bad day. Thank you Boiya. Love you," he added.