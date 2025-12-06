Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' has already been declared a blockbuster. The Aditya Dhar film starring Ranveer along with legends like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt is seeing packed shows almost everywhere. The film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. Released on December 5, the spy film seems to have won over the audience and how!

Social media review

Critics too have majorly given the film massive thumbs up. Social media has been going gaga over Ranveer Singh's hit comeback after a long wait. Many have called it better than Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.

"It has taken bollywood story telling to the next level. Superb cast , A1 acting , splendid choreography, freaking best movie of 2025. It will take 4 hours of your time but it's worth every damn minute," read a comment.

" It is meant for intelligent public who like to use their brain while watching films. Not for masala people. Even after 3.5 hours of watching. I'm still wanted more," another comment read.

"Akshaye Khanna Supremacy," a social media user wrote.

"Akshay Khanna delivered such a powerhouse performance. Overshadowed everyone till now," another social media user opined.

"What a performance by Akshaye Khanna as Rehmat Dacait in #Dhurandhar . No Social Media, No Interviews, No Pap Interactions, No Presence Anywhere, AND STILL! Started The Year With A BANG. Ended The Year With A BANG," a fan wrote.

"This film is out of syllabus! What a powerful & power packed film! 3 hours plus full of blast, dialogues baazi, Creepy action stunts & engaging screenplay!" another fan commented.

"Every single scene of #Dhurandhar will keep you hooked till the end! The action, acting - everything is top-notch! A must-watch movie!" an audience member commented.

"Just finished watching the movie. Superb acting by @RanveerOfficial @duttsanjay The movie is too big to watch, feels a bit boring at times. Also the ending was great, but a lot could have improvised," another audience member opined.

"#Dhurandhar Whatta fabulous movie! The cast is stellar but Akshaye Khanna got highest entry whistles! Arjun Rampal, Madhavan, Sara Arjun & Ranveer were fabulous! The best part - Music! 1st time I felt Bollywood movie matches KGF2 level!" a comment read.