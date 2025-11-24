Ever since she has been paired opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Dhurandhar', actor Sara Arjun keeps trending on social media. The fresh pairing has raised many eyebrows owing to the 20-year age gap between the two. While many on social media are making a hue and cry over the age gap, Sara's father and actor Raj Arjun remain unbothered.

Father remains unfazed

The 'Secret Superstar' actor has said that they don't have the time to think about the noise. He added that whatever is being said is just the cherry on top for them.

"Some will write good things. Many will write negative things. It is all part of the profession. I have made her promise that, come what may, she will be the happiest person in the world. Everything else follows when you keep moving forward," he said in an interview.

Raj Arjun added that he came to Mumbai to be an actor but never thought that his daughter too would become one. He added that she got roles in her childhood post, after which he sent her to Coimbatore for further studies. However, once she returned, Sara again started getting work opportunities.

"I accompanied her everywhere and helped her mature emotionally. My biggest advice has always been to be real. Be a little less, but never fake it. Agar rona nahi aa raha hai to udaas ho jaao," he said.

Papa Arjun added that his daughter has been acting since a young age and doesn't need to follow him. But his guidance is always there for her, only if she wants it.

Sara Arjun has worked on several big projects. She played young Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I and II. She was also a part of Ekta Kapoor's 'Ek Thi Dayan,' which released in 2013.