Dhurandhar might have started as a Ranveer Singh film, but everyone who walks out of the theater comes out calling it an Akshaye Khanna movie! Akshaye played the role of 'Rahman Dakait' and his menacing performance has left everyone going gaga. The actor overshadowed the entire star cast of the film with his style and swagger.

Apart from his fearsome expressions, power-packed body language, and larger-than-life screen presence, it was his viral dance that has dominated social media. Akshaye's dance moves in the song 'Flipperachi' have left the whole nation swooning. From social media trends and memes to Instagram stories and WhatsApp statuses, the man is all over the place.

The dance sequence

However, his fans would be pleasantly surprised to know that his dance was purely spontaneous and not a part of the choreography. Danish Pandor, who plays Akshaye Khanna's brother in the film, mentioned how it was the actor who asked the choreographer if he could dance too.

"He did all of that on his own. Full choreography was happening and in the middle of that Akshaye sir asked Aditya, 'can I dance?' Aditya said, 'whatever you feel like doing.' So, everyone is dancing and he looks at everyone, and then he starts dancing on his own. And we were all awestruck," Danish told Filmygyan.

Such was the hype around the song and Akshaye's dance that the makers had to share the whole song on social media. "So here's 'THAT' track from the movie. FLIPPERACHI," Ranveer Singh wrote.

Farah Khan filling him in

Amid all the buzz and noise around the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor, netizens couldn't help but wonder if Akshaye has seen any of it. Since the actor is not on social media and stays away from PR or interviews, fans and Reddit users wondered if the actor even had an idea about how he was driving the nation crazy.

Farah Khan was quick to react to one of the posts and revealed that she was filling him in on all of it. "Does Akshaye Khanna know he's getting all this attention?" a Reddit post asked. Farah, who had directed the actor in 'Tees Maar Khan' was quick to react and wrote, "I'm sending him the TMK memes."