Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, which was released on Friday, has been receiving mixed reviews from both critics and fans. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. While the film is being talked about for its gritty action, violence, and lengthy runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes, cinephiles are calling the film a masterpiece and praising Ranveer's performance. But more than the protagonist, it's Akshaye Khanna, who plays the antagonist Rehman Dakait, who's garnering most attention for his aura and screen presence.

Those who've watched the film have witnessed Akshaye's unmatched charisma. He steals the show every time he appears on screen. And those who haven't watched Dhurandhar have at least come across his now-viral dance number on Instagram Reels. In the viral videos, Akshaye is dancing to the Arabic track FA9LA, sung by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi.

The viral track was shared by Ranveer Singh on Instagram, and he even praised Akshaye Khanna's performance.

Ranveer took to his Instagram account and shared the clip. In the scene, Akshaye's character is seen getting out of his car and entering a small event-like space. Akskaye then walks ahead and happily obliges to a small dance and then sits on his seat. Ranveer wrote in the caption, "So here's 'THAT' track from the movie... FLIPPERACHI!"

In the film, the entry song is a celebration of Akshaye's character being crowned Sher-E-Baloch.

As Akshaye's dance has now gone viral, fans are reminded of Bobby Deol's iconic entry song, Jamal Kudu, from the film Animal.

The internet wants Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol to team up

A section of netizens is now demanding a crossover between Bobby Deol dancing to Jamal Kudu with a beer glass filled with alcohol and Akshaye Khanna grooving to the Arabic track FA9LA.

As Indian fans are playing the banger track on loop. The comments section across social media handles is flooded with reactions like, Fa9la is the new Jamal Kudu.

One added, "Repeat mode since Rehman Dakait entered Balochistan in Dhurandhar."

Another commented, "Dhurandhar brought me here. What a catchy song. I am definitely going to watch Dhurandhar again just for this amazing song."

A fan wrote, "Akshay Khanna made us all vibe in theaters...."

The fourth one wrote, "Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol to team up for FA9LA and Jamal Kudu dance collab..."

About FA9LA

FA9LA is reportedly pronounced as "faṣla" in Bahraini Arabic. The number 9 doesn't have a different pronunciation but represents a specific Arabic sound called an "ayn." In the Bahraini language, the word represents a 'fun time' or a 'party.'

FA9LA is performed and written by Flipperachi. It was released in 2024 and is currently available on YouTube worldwide.

Dhurandhar Part 2 release date

Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit the big screens on Eid 2026. So, it will clash with the Yash-starrer Toxic and Ajay Devgn-starrer Dhammal 4.