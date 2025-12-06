Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' to clash with Yash's Toxic in March 2026; Dhurandhar part 1 drops on Netflix in Jan 2026

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was released on Friday, December 5. The Aditya Dhar film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun in key roles.

The film is 3 hours and 34 minutes long, and it's not for the faint-hearted. Set against the backdrop of real-life events involving geopolitical conflicts, operations led by the Indian Army.

The film has received mixed reviews. Spoilers are all over the internet; some have called it a snoozefest, while many said the film requires meticulous viewing and that it's not a brain-rot movie people can just breeze through. Definitely not the usual masala film.

Much before its release, it was reported that the film would be released in two parts. The release date of the second part was revealed in the end credits of the film.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is set to release on March 19, 2026.



The film will clash with Toxic, starring Yash, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria, at the box office.

It is also reported that the film will clash with Dhammal 4.

Social media users who have watched the film have shared photos from the theatres about the next part's announcement. As per various users on X, and if we go by the posts, the next part is titled Revenge, and the ending slate shows "Dhurandhar: To Be Continued."

Take a look

Box-office report

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, as of now, Dhurandhar has earned around Rs 10.78 crore in India net on its first day for all languages. Morning shows registered 15.49% occupancy, while afternoon shows witnessed 28.24% occupancy. Ranveer Singh's film has earned over Rs 28 crore NBOC.

Watched the first show of #Dhurandar movie. Was engrossed in the high testestorane 3.30hrs entertainment package . Kudos to @RanveerOfficial @ActorMadhavan Akshay Khanna Arjun Rampal Gaurav Gera and Rakesh Bedi for being in the character throughout. Loved it. Can’t wait 4 sequel pic.twitter.com/9OqEcqLD5I — saurabh sharma (@lawyersaurabh) December 5, 2025

What is the film about?

The film centres on an Indian intelligence officer, played by R Madhavan, who lays out a plan to dismantle a powerful terrorist network operating out of Pakistan.

While Dhurandhar is officially positioned as fiction, it draws heavily from real historical events and covert operations, from geopolitics to underworld infiltration that goes beyond a conventional action thriller.

The decision to split the film into two parts allowed the makers to keep the story intact without cutting key segments.

According to reports, the second instalment is already completed and in post-production. Actor Rakesh Bedi, who is part of the cast, confirmed that the sequel will be out "in a month or two", giving further clarity on the release timeline.

As Dhurnadhar is catching and getting postive word of mouth response. Expectations are high for Dhurandhar 2 as ot arrives almost exactly four months after the first part, so the cliffhanger will still be fresh.

The negative paid campaign unites Bollywood

The press show of the film was cancelled after Yami Gautam called out the paid PR attempts going around on Friday. Backing Yami's claims, Hrithik Roshan also sided with her, after which several casting directors and actors took to social media and called out the negative PR much before the film's release.

Mukesh Chhabra, casting director of Dhurandhar, also called out the "unnecessary negative reviews". "How amazingly it has turned out. I've been reading so many unnecessary negative reviews, and honestly, it's very funny. I was there as one of the HODs of the film. They even had to cancel the cast and crew screening because of a technical glitch. Kya log hain... kisi ne film dekhi bhi nahi, but negativity ke liye ready hain. Haha. Phaad degi box office! Can't wait for the magic," he wrote.

The makers didn't go overboard with the promotions at all and subtly launched the music and trailer with paps and media in attendance. On Friday, Ranveer Singh visited Juhu PVR to meet the audience watching the first-day show of Dhurandhar.

OTT Release

The film Dhurandhar will drop 56 days from today on Netflix. According to reports, Dhurandhar is tentatively scheduled for its OTT release on January 30, 2026. It is likely to stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run.