You are not ready for this! That opening line of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar trailer perfectly captures its full-throttle madness. Packed with action, drama, and vengeance, the film dives into terrorism and India's mission to tackle terror across the border. The theme also feels very much in sync with what's happening in India right now.

The stellar cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The film is reportedly inspired by real events.

About the trailer

The four-minute trailer, also the longest trailer, opens with Arjun Rampal's brutal introduction as Major Iqbal of the ISI, a man powerful enough to control the Pakistan government. It then shows R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal from Indian Intelligence, followed by Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, described as the child of a devil and a jinn.

Ranveer Singh's entry brings a mix of romance and raw violence amid a high dose of blood, chaos, and adrenaline.

Why are fans disappointed?

Ranveer's rugged look, long hair, intense eyes, and sheer rage look impressive, but fans are unhappy with the trailer, as the four-minute-long trailer has Ranveer with very little screen time.

Apart from the rugged looks and intense, unrecognizable looks of actors, fans are disgusted by the extensive smoking shown in the trailer. Many dubbed that the teaser had more impact, and some joked that the trailer itself is like a short film.

In a nutshell, Ranveer's never-seen-before avatar, backed by Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas' rap with Na De Dil Pardesi Nu playing in the background, has taken the internet by storm. Many objected to the age difference between Ranveer and Sara, which is more than 20 years.

For the unversed, actress Sara Arjun, who plays Ranveer Singh's love interest, is only 20, while Ranveer is 40.

In fact, Sara didn't get her own poster and appears for barely a second in a trailer that runs over four minutes.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say about the trailer

A user wrote, "This needed more of Ranveer Singh, but still looks very good. Teaser was far better!,"

The next one said, "Exactly what i felt... Needed more of Ranveer... It didn't feel like it was HIS movie..."

Another comment read, "Its shot really well, but the trailer lacked a high point or that wow factor. Also, why so less of Ranveer?? Its like he is one of the characters not the main one,"

For me dhurandar opening scene is most brutal and perfect.... specially as a Spy movie...you need to show this type of torcher....Animal killed it but dhurandar carry on with another level of brutality — India_First (@HarshRa26520588) November 18, 2025

While a fan wrote, "Needed more of Ranveer Singh... He almost seemed like a supporting actor to the other larger-than-life characters... They should have had something more shocking for him... Arjun and Akshaye had the best intros... Not a well-cut trailer."

After Animal, #Dhurandhar is the only trailer that's giving me I-CAN'T-MISS-IT-IN-THEATRE vibes

Excellent! but the only issue is we don't know how many scissors is cbfc going to use on it, coz forget about A certificate, with this much violence, an uncut release looks difficult pic.twitter.com/wEWppS6mY1 — ®|$#! (@SkyStar04510789) November 18, 2025

Many also claimed it was the 'Baap of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal..'

Ranveer shared the trailer on social media on November 18 with the caption, "I am the Wrath of God," along with a new poster featuring his character.

The trailer of Dhurandhar was launched in Mumbai today at a grand event. Ranveer Singh, ever energetic and full of life, greeted the paps and interacted with the media. At the trailer launch, Ranveer praised his co-stars.

Talking about Sara Arjun, he said, "She is a child prodigy. She reminds me of Dakota Fanning. She has made me look good in the film."

Ranveer also revealed that Akshaye Khanna would end up being the scene-stealer, as he always is. He expressed how happy he was to share the screen with Sanjay Dutt, saying, "He has been my screen idol since childhood." Ranveer even did a Sanjay Dutt impression on stage, earning huge applause.

This adorable moment between Ranveer Singh and #SaraArjun at the Dhurandar trailer launch is stealing the show today.



Pure warmth! ✨? #Dhurandar

#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/EEMeaD2h7o — MissMalini (@MissMalini) November 18, 2025

Ranveer Singh called Arjun Rampal one of the most good-looking man on Earth. Ranveer said audiences are finally seeing Arjun's depth and range as an actor. He praised Aditya Dhar for reimagining Arjun as the absolute monster Major Iqbal.

Ranveer shared that Madhavan spent three to four hours every day in prosthetics for his role as Ajay Sanyal. Many people didn't even recognise him in the teaser.

Ranveer said, "You are an absolute masterclass. Your performances, especially in Mani Ratnam films, are what we proudly flaunt to the world to show the kind of talent we have. You've absolutely killed it in Dhurandhar. I can't wait for the world to see it."

Ranveer added that Dhurandhar tells a complex story presented with incredible technical finesse. He added, "When Aditya Dhar narrated the story to me, I asked him if such things really happen. He replied, 'Yes, dear, these things also happen.' It's the most incredible true story—engaging, gripping, and dense."

Aditya Dhar on an 8-hour work shift

Addressing the ongoing debate over eight-hour workdays on film sets, which gained attention after Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD, director Aditya Dhar revealed that the Dhurandhar crew worked over 16 hours a day on most days.

Lastly, director Aditya Dhar concluded by highlighting the team's dedication. Standing beside Ranveer, he said, "We worked 16–18 hours continuously for 1.5 years, and not once did anyone complain. Everybody has given their 100 per cent, including Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar will be released in two parts

According to reports, Dhurandhar will be released in two parts. The first part is releasing in December this year, and the second part will hit the big screens in 2026.