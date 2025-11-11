It was a dark day for India on November 10, 2025, as a high-intensity blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station on Monday evening tore through a parked car, killing at least 13 people and injuring several others in the vicinity. So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the deadly explosion.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police traced the 11-hour route of the Hyundai i20 car linked to the blast. During the investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle had departed from Faridabad for the Red Fort 11 hours before the explosion and had passed through several locations during its journey. CCTV footage showed the car was first spotted outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Since the incident, security forces have been placed on high alert across major states and cities as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the explosion.

Several celebrities have also taken to social media to condemn the blast and express their grief over the tragic loss of lives.

The blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at 6:52 pm near the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving behind mangled bodies and damaged vehicles in the busy area. A high alert has been declared in Delhi. The Delhi Police have invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after forensic evidence and intelligence inputs indicated possible terror links.

Actors Allu Arjun, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra were among the celebrities who condoled the deaths in the bomb blast near Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday.

"Horrified by the incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening. My condolences to the families of the bereaved," wrote Ranveer on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Horrified by the incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening. My condolences to the families of the bereaved."

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka said, "It's devastating to see the visuals from Red Fort. So much fear, chaos and heartbreak. My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and condolences for the lives lost. Hoping for some answers soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and alert."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar wrote, "My heart goes out to all the victims and the ones affected by the recent tragedy in New Delhi. Sending all my love and prayers to the families, please stay safe and alert during this time."

Dhurandhar trailer launch postponed amid Delhi blast

The much-awaited trailer launch event of Dhurandhar has been postponed in light of the recent Delhi bomb blast and veteran actor Dharmendra's ongoing health crisis.

The team of Dhurandhar announced the decision, stating that the trailer event, which was earlier scheduled to take place on November 12 at NMCA, has been pushed until further notice.

Taking to Instagram, the makers shared an official note that read, "The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families of yesterday's Delhi blasts, as well as to be sensitive to the delicate situation concerning the health of our beloved Shri Dharmendra ji. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon. Thank you for your understanding."

Featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and others in lead roles, Dhurandhar is one of the most anticipated action thrillers of 2025.